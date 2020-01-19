-
Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Duncan's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Duncan chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.
