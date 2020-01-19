In his final round at the American Express, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day in 2nd at 24 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Abraham Ancer hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ancer's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 8 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Ancer hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 9 under for the round.