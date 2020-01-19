Cameron Davis hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis tee shot went 240 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Davis's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.