Zac Blair shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Zac Blair hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the par-4 second, Blair's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blair had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Blair's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
