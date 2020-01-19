In his final round at the American Express, Tyler McCumber hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCumber hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCumber's 82 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McCumber's tee shot went 245 yards to the left rough and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCumber had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.