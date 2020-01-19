Daniel Berger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Berger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Berger had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.