  • Max Homa shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express

  • In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Max Homa gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Stadium Course par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Max Homa gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express

    In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Max Homa gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the Stadium Course par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.