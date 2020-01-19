In his final round at the American Express, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

Homa got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 371-yard par-4 second, Homa went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Homa's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Homa went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.