Sungjae Im shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Sungjae Im's eagle chip-in is the Shot of the DayIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Sungjae Im chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Sungjae Im hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 10th at 18 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Im's 82 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
