Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Seiffert chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Seiffert at even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Seiffert's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Seiffert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.