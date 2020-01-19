Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 165-yard par-3 17th. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Ryder's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.