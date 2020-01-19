Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, NeSmith had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, NeSmith's 92 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.