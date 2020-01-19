-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 43rd at 12 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hubbard got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
