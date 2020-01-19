-
Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rodgers's 75 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
