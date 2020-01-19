-
6-over 78 by Wes Roach in final round of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Wes Roach hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 3 over for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 6 over for the round.
