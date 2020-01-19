Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hoge hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoge had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoge's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.