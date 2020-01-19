-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his final round at the American Express, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the par-4 second, Chesson Hadley's 135 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
