  • Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler turned in a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, while Andrew Landry carded a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Both got to 21-under for the tournament, good enough for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.
    Round Recaps

    Scheffler, Landry tied for the lead at The American Express

