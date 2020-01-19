-
Sebastian Cappelen shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Highlights
Sebastian Cappelen's approach to 10 feet leads to birdie at The American ExpressIn the final round of The American Express 2020, Sebastian Cappelen lands his 191-yard approach within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the American Express, Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Cappelen's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cappelen to 4 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Cappelen to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green 13th, Cappelen suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.
