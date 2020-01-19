-
Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Putnam birdies No. 7 at The American ExpressIn the final round of The American Express 2020, Andrew Putnam lands his 82-yard approach within 12 feet of the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the American Express, Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 10th at 18 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the par-4 first, Putnam's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
