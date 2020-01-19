-
Grayson Murray delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Zac Blair, Grayson Murray tied after 18 at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Zac Blair and Grayson Murray both turned in 8-under 64's to tie for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Grayson Murray hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Murray finished his day tied for 10th at 18 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grayson Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grayson Murray to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Murray reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Murray at 3 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 5 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Murray chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 6 under for the round.
