In his final round at the American Express, John Huh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Huh hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Huh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Huh's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Huh hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Huh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green 13th, Huh suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.