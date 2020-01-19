-
-
Harris English shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Harris English birdies No. 9 at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Harris English lands his approach on the green at the La Quinta Country Club par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a 321 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, English missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left English to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.