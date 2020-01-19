In his final round at the American Express, Bud Cauley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the par-4 second, Cauley's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Cauley hit his 100 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cauley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cauley's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 5 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 6 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Cauley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 7 under for the round.