In his final round at the American Express, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Ortiz chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 122 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.

Ortiz got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.