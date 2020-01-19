-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 43rd at 12 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
