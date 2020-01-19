-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Ben Martin in the final round at the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin jars 32-footer for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Ben Martin sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Martin finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Ben Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Martin hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
Martin missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.
