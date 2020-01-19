In his final round at the American Express, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 26 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the par-4 third, Landry's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Landry hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Landry had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Landry's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Landry had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 6 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Landry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Landry at 5 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Landry to 3 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Landry hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Landry's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.