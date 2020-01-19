-
-
Russell Knox shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Fowler leads, Finau on fire and Knox's recoveryIn The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of The American Express, where Rickie Fowler leads with the lowest 36-hole score of his career, Tony Finau heated up and shot 29 on his second nine, while Russell Knox taught us how to hit out of PGA West's infamous 16th bunker.
In his final round at the American Express, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Knox's 112 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.