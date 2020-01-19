In his final round at the American Express, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 82 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.