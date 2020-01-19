-
Michael Gligic putts well in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Michael Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Michael Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green sixth, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 3 under for the round.
