In his final round at the American Express, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 68th at 7 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Merritt's tee shot went 249 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.