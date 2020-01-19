-
Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie at The American ExpressIn the final round of The American Express 2020, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 10th at 18 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Fowler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
Fowler tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Fowler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to even-par for the round.
