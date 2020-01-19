-
Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard birdies No. 18 at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Brian Stuard sinks a putt for birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Brian Stuard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day in 72nd at 6 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stuard to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stuard hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 3 over for the round.
