Anirban Lahiri shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Anirban Lahiri rolls in a 12-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the American Express, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day in 73rd at 5 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Lahiri his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 191 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lahiri's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Lahiri his second shot was a drop and his approach went 106 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 5 over for the round.
