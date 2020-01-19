Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Todd's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Todd's tee shot went 182 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.