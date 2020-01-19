-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings dials in approach at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Scott Stallings hits his 145-yard approach to within 2 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 1st hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the American Express, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
