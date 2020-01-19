In his final round at the American Express, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 68th at 7 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander's tee shot went 268 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Norlander chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Norlander's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.