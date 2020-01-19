  • Tony Finau shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

    Highlights

    Tony Finau gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole.