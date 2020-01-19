Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Finau's 94 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

Finau tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Finau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Finau's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Finau's 196 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.