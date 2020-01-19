Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 43rd at 12 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Brendan Steele had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Steele hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fifth. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Steele hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Steele's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 166 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.