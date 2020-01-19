In his final round at the American Express, Bronson Burgoon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 43rd at 12 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Burgoon's tee shot went 257 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burgoon's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.