Fabián Gómez finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
In his final round at the American Express, Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Gómez's tee shot went 203 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gómez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.
