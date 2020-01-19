In his final round at the American Express, Ryan Brehm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Brehm tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Brehm's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.