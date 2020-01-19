-
10-over 82 by Matt Every in final round of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Highlights
Matt Every chips in for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Matt Every chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Every finished his day in 74th at 1 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
Every got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Every's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Every hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Every at 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
Every tee shot went 193 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Every to 7 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Every his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 10 over for the round.
