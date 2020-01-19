In his final round at the American Express, Matt Every hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Every finished his day in 74th at 1 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

Every got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Every's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Every hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Every at 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Every reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

Every tee shot went 193 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Every to 7 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Every his second shot was a drop and his approach went 104 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 10 over for the round.