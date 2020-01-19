  • 10-over 82 by Matt Every in final round of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2020, Matt Every chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.
    Matt Every chips in for birdie at The American Express

