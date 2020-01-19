In his final round at the American Express, Brian Harman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman tee shot went 230 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Harman's 82 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Harman had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Harman's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Harman's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.