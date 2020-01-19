Ted Potter, Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Potter, Jr.'s 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 192 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr. missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

Potter, Jr. hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 63-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.