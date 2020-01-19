Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 14th at 17 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Noren hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Noren's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Noren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Noren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Noren had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.