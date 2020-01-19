Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 68th at 7 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Teater chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Teater chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Teater chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Teater had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Teater got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Teater to 3 over for the round.