In his final round at the American Express, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 29th at 14 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Watney chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Watney at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Watney's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.