Jhonattan Vegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Vegas finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Jhonattan Vegas had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Vegas's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.