-
-
David Hearn shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
In his final round at the American Express, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 37th at 13 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the par-4 second, Hearn's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
Hearn tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 1 under for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hearn hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.