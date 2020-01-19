  • Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore hits his 59-yard third shot to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Ryan Moore's short game yields birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore hits his 59-yard third shot to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.