Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Moore's short game yields birdie at The American ExpressIn the final round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore hits his 59-yard third shot to within 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the American Express, Ryan Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
Moore got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Moore's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Moore's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
